Emmanuel Acho Announces He'll Host The Bachelor's 'After the Final Rose' Show

Former NFL player and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho is going to be hosting The Bachelor special "After the Final Rose" on March 15.

Acho announced the news on Twitter:

The news comes after regular host Chris Harrison announced on Feb. 13 he was stepping aside "for a period of time."

After photos appearing to show former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018 were released, Harrison came to her defense with comments that caused controversy.

"I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago and that's it. Like, boom," Harrison told former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra (h/t CNN's Marianne Garvey), "I'm like, 'Really?' ... And again, I'm not defending Rachael. I just know that, I don't know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I'm not defending it. I didn't go to it."

Harrison also told Lindsay that people should show "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" for Kirkconnell (h/t Bob D'Angelo of Cox Media Group).

Acho played three seasons in the NFL from 2012-14 with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. He's gone on to work in media at ESPN as a college football analyst, and he's currently with Fox Sports as an NFL analyst and host of Speak For Yourself.

In addition to his television work, Acho hosts a YouTube show called Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man that focuses on issues of race in the United States.

The Bachelor "After the Final Rose" special will air on ABC immediately after the season finale of the show.