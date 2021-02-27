The Most Influential Black WWE and AEW World Championship Wins of All Time

0 of 7

WWE superstar Bobby Lashley has been the topic of discussion since Elimination Chamber, where he dropped the United States Championship and worked his way back into the main storyline on Raw.

Next week, the CEO of The Hurt Business has the chance to become the fifth Black man to hold a world title with the company and the third to win the WWE Championship.

Of course, Lashley was also the first Black Impact champion and a two-time ECW world champion. Although the former MMA fighter already has an impressive list of accolades under his belt, winning the WWE title is the last major accomplishment he has yet to achieve.

After a dominant run with Impact, it seemed like he was poised to return and finally raise the top prize in 2018. Instead, the Almighty powerhouse went through a litany of character changes and managers before he settled into a winning formula with MVP.

It seems like now is as good of a time as any for him to ascend to the top of the mountain and follow in the footsteps of other Black men and women who were the face of a promotion.

On Aug. 23, 1963, Bearcat Wright defeated Freddie Blassie to become the first Black wrestler to hold a world championship in professional wrestling with WWA. The WWE Hall of Famer opened the door for other influential names to spark the imaginations of fans and inspire a new generation. With just a few days left in Black History Month, let's take a look at some of the title wins that changed the industry for the better.