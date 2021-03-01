NFL Teams That Can Make a Splash in Free Agency to Become Contenders in 2021

0 of 5

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Every NFL team should go into the offseason with a goal that aims higher than winning free agency, though a couple of splashy additions can catapult a borderline playoff squad into the contender's circle.

Over the last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady and then ended a 13-year postseason drought en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Players of Brady's caliber rarely hit the open market, but a team can take significant steps with multiple acquisitions.

The Cleveland Browns revamped their offensive line, adding right tackle Jack Conklin, who had an All-Pro season as a key starter for one of the best run-blocking groups across the league. In his first year with the team, tight end Austin Hooper recorded 46 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns through 13 contests.

Conklin and Hooper contributed to an efficient offense, and the Browns made the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign.

Among teams with ample cap space or the flexibility to make room for free agents, we'll take a look at who's a few moves away from a strong playoff push in 2021.