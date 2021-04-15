LSU's Cameron Thomas to Enter 2021 NBA Draft, Hire Agent

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU guard Cameron Thomas has declared for the 2021 NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

He announced his decision Thursday on Twitter:

Alongside Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford, he led LSU to an 18-9 record in the regular season. He earned first-team All-SEC and All-Freshman honors for his efforts en route to the NCAA tournament, where the Tigers drew a No. 8 seed and fell to top-seeded Michigan in second-round play.

The 19-year-old finished his freshman season ranked third in the country in overall scoring and fourth in points per game with 23.0 on 40.6 percent shooting. In 29 games, he scored at least 20 points in 22 of them.

He hasn't scored fewer than 16 points, save for a four-minute appearance against Ole Miss when he was limited because of an ankle injury.

Thomas is also dominant from the line, ranking first in the nation in free throws made (194) on 88.2 percent shooting.

A 247Sports 5-star recruit, he set a school record for scoring through two seasons at Oak Hill Academy in Chesapeake, Virginia.

For all his scoring ability, though, Thomas is limited in other aspects of the game. He averaged just 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had him going to the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 28 pick in a February mock draft, noting that he "has a knack for creating opportunities and hitting contested shots." Wasserman listed him at No. 26 in his latest big board.

Travis Branham of 247Sports placed him higher on his NBA draft big board from February, at No. 13.