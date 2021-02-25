    Cam Newton Says He Hopes Jseth Owens' Apology Is a Lesson to Young Players

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Cam Newton says he hopes his verbal sparring with a youth football player and the youngster's subsequent apology is a lesson for young players.

    "I would like to say this, for all the kids that watch this: Let this be a lesson," Newton said in a Facebook video (around the 2:28 mark) posted Thursday. "[To] a man from Philly, repping 215, there's no hard feelings. I was just trying to give him a platform to say where he was from. I'm used to having that type of dialogue with kids. This is not my first rodeo. I know what being 16 and 17 is like.

    "What I was looking for him to say and do, he wasn't saying and doing it. He took it as I was trying to 'try' him. That's the disconnect with this day and age, and the kids that are coming up. They feel tried when an adult, or as a man, you're talking to him." 

    Jseth Owens, a high school player from Perkiomen Valley High School in Pennsylvania, trash-talked Newton at a seven-on-seven tournament in a video that went viral last week. Owens told Newton he was "ass" because he's a free agent and told him he was "about to be poor."

    Newton and Owens later had an exchange in which the 2015 NFL MVP attempted to discuss his performance that again devolved into a back-and-forth. Owens later apologized in a Twitter post sent to Newton and media outlets. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me," Owens wrote. "... I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be."

    Owens' actions received criticism across social media and even drew negative attention from some within the NFL community. 

    Based on Newton's comments, he's looking to move past the situation.

    Related

      Deshaun Tells HOU HC He’s Out

      Watson reiterated to new HC David Culley he wants to be traded and ‘has no intention of playing’ for HOU again (ESPN)

      Deshaun Tells HOU HC He’s Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun Tells HOU HC He’s Out

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Agent says Russ hasn’t asked for trade but would consider Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears if deal was in play (Schefter)

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Thomas Posts Wilson Photo 👀

      Michael Thomas seems like he'd be in favor of the Saints trading for Russell Wilson

      Thomas Posts Wilson Photo 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thomas Posts Wilson Photo 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report