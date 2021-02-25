    Bucs' LeSean McCoy Open to Playing in NFL Next Season 'For the Right Team'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    LeSean McCoy has won two consecutive Super Bowl rings, though he hasn't played a snap in either game. 

    If he returns to the NFL in 2021, he only wants to do so for a contending team in need of his services, he said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com):

    "I think I still want to play. I really do. I've been talking to my agent. The only thing is it has to be the right team. I can't go from two Super Bowls, playing with B.A. (Bruce Arians) and Andy Reid, Tom Brady and (Patrick Mahomes), to not even having a team that's competing. I'm still a competitor. I think that you bring me back, I've got to play for teams that are contenders, or some young guys that can help out because I still want to be effective somehow, some way, and also may get a shot to play, showcase my talents."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Agent says Russ hasn’t asked for trade but would consider Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears if deal was in play (Schefter)

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wilson Hasn’t Demanded Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Watson drops a reminder for Twitter as his trade saga drags on: ‘Don’t you EVER forget it’ 📸

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year

      Star DE has received several offers from teams, with the best right now between $15-16M annually (ESPN)

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt May Get Up to $16M Per Year

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      @GDavenport identifies each NFL team's hardest contract call this offseason 🤔

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Team's Toughest Contract Decision

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report