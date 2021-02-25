Bucs' LeSean McCoy Open to Playing in NFL Next Season 'For the Right Team'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy has won two consecutive Super Bowl rings, though he hasn't played a snap in either game.

If he returns to the NFL in 2021, he only wants to do so for a contending team in need of his services, he said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com):

"I think I still want to play. I really do. I've been talking to my agent. The only thing is it has to be the right team. I can't go from two Super Bowls, playing with B.A. (Bruce Arians) and Andy Reid, Tom Brady and (Patrick Mahomes), to not even having a team that's competing. I'm still a competitor. I think that you bring me back, I've got to play for teams that are contenders, or some young guys that can help out because I still want to be effective somehow, some way, and also may get a shot to play, showcase my talents."

