Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Continue to 'Avoid Conversations' About QB

Even though Deshaun Watson has reportedly made it clear he doesn't want to stay with the Houston Texans, the organization remains steadfast in its refusal to discuss him in trade talks.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Texans continue to "avoid conversations" with other clubs about a deal involving the quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 28 that Watson made a formal trade request to the organization "weeks ago."

There has been no indication that the Texans intend to honor Watson's request. General manager Nick Caserio told reporters in January that they have "zero interest" in moving the three-time Pro Bowler.

On Feb. 7, Schefter reported that Houston was telling interested teams it wasn't going to trade Watson and the organization's "position will not change."

Watson, who is under contract through the 2025 season, does have some options if he wants to try forcing Houston's hand. Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the 25-year-old is "willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost."

Florio noted that Watson would be subject to daily fines of $50,000 if he skips training camp. He would still be able to collect the $5.4 million signing bonus from his contract, but holding out into the regular season would eat into his $10.54 million base salary for 2021.

It's still early in the offseason, and things can change quickly. But it seems as if the Texans are prepared to drag things out with their franchise quarterback in the hopes of changing his mind.

Watson would likely bring the Texans a significant return in a trade. His combination of age and performance suggest he could be one of the league's best quarterbacks for many years to come. The Clemson alumnus had his best statistical season in 2020 with 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and a 70.2 completion percentage.