Browns' Myles Garrett Pitches 'Big Guard' Highlights Video to Mavs' Mark Cuban

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Myles Garrett is making his pitch to join the NBA.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end hit up Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban on Twitter on Wednesday, showing off some of his game on the court:

The 6'4", 272-pound Garrett listed himself as a "big guard," although he would likely be more of an undersized 4 in the modern NBA. He was giving off some serious "rec league Zion Williamson" vibes in that highlight reel.

Good luck staying between Garrett and the rim. Any offensive tackle trying to stay between him and a quarterback would tell you as much.