Ravens HC John Harbaugh Pays Restaurant Bill at Charity Event, Reportedly $2,000

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his wife, Ingrid, covered the bill for everybody eating at Jimmy's Famous Seafood restaurant while attending a charity event Tuesday.

CBS Baltimore reported the tab came to "at least a couple thousand dollars."

"It was 100 percent Ingrid's idea," Harbaugh told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood owner John Minadakis has raised over $430,000 to help local businesses in Maryland that are struggling to handle the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, per Hensley.

"John Minadakis is the hero for the fund he's doing for local businesses hit by the pandemic," Harbaugh said.

The 58-year-old Ohio native took over as the Ravens' head coach in 2008. He's posted a 129-79 regular-season record across 13 campaigns. He guided the franchise to the Super Bowl XLVII title at the end of the 2012 campaign and was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2019.

Baltimore has posted three straight seasons with at least 10 wins entering 2021.