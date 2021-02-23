Dez Bryant Plans to Play 2 More NFL Seasons, Says Ravens Weren't Right Fit

John Munson/Associated Press

Dez Bryant said Tuesday that he is hoping to play two more years in the NFL, but he's ready to move on from the Baltimore Ravens after they gave him a chance following his two-year absence.

On Twitter, Bryant said he "realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me" but he was "thankful for the opportunity" he received with the Ravens.

Bryant tore his Achilles in 2018 and did not sign with a team in 2019. He joined the Ravens' practice squad in October and got activated to the main roster in late November.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, the wideout appeared in six games for the Ravens this year, collecting six catches for 47 yards and two scores. The Ravens were the worst passing offense in the league with only 2,739 yards, and Bryant was buried on the team's depth chart behind Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead IV.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens originally held a workout with Bryant in August but told him that he needed to improve his conditioning.

Although he didn't play much for them, Bryant spoke highly of his experience with the Ravens.

"I wasn't bothered about playing time," Bryant wrote, acknowledging that the team was operating in a season that was "not normal."

"I enjoyed myself," he added. "I met some great teammates, guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time."

Throughout his eight seasons in Dallas, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns. The Cowboys released him following the 2017 campaign.

Per Hensley, the Ravens "weren't expected" to bring back Bryant. His tweets Tuesday suggest he'll be among players looking for a new home during free agency.