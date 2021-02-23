Brandon Marshall Reveals What He Offered Davone Bess for Dolphins' No. 15 Jersey

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Jersey numbers can be a particularly touchy subject for many athletes. Some will do whatever it takes to wear their preferred digits wherever they are while others will do whatever it takes to ensure they never have to give theirs up.

Former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall confirmed as much on FS1's First Things First on Tuesday, explaining the offer Davone Bess turned down for the right to wear No. 15 back when he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

Marshall may be onto something there. After being named to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009, Marshall missed out on the honor during his first year in Miami when he wore No. 19. He made it back to the Pro Bowl in 2011 but became an All-Pro for the first time in 2012 when he went to the Chicago Bears in 2012—and returned to No. 15 in the process.

Bess, meanwhile, was out of the league by 2014.