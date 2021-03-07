Adam Page Beats Matt Hardy in Big Money Match at AEW Revolution 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com.

"Hangman" Adam Page beat Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match at AEW Revolution on Sunday, meaning Page will receive all of Hardy's 2021 first-quarter earnings.

Private Party involved themselves in the match, which helped Hardy hit a Side Effect and follow up with a Twist of Fate on Page. That wasn't enough to keep Hangman down, though.

The Dark Order arrived shortly thereafter to even the odds. The faction also made the save as Page was falling to the outside and propelled him back into the ring so he could hit Hardy with a Buckshot Lariat.

The match came about as a result of Hardy's attempts to take advantage of Page after Hangman was left vulnerable by his decision to decline a spot in Dark Order.

Hardy was clearly trying to get a cut of Page's money on the heels of signing on to represent Private Party, but he disguised it as a case of being there for Page as a friend and offering him an area in his private locker room to change.

Page took Hardy up on the offer and even willingly teamed with Hardy against Luther and Serpentico in order to get back at them for attempting to ruin Brodie Lee Jr.'s birthday.

Following their win over Luther and Serpentico, Hardy invited Page for some drinks and offered to pay, so Hangman accepted.

During their meet-up at the bar, Hardy attempted to get Page to sign a contract, which would have guaranteed Hardy a percentage of Page's earnings, much like the deal Private Party signed with him.

Page agreed, but when Hardy turned his back, Page pulled different papers out of his sleeve and signed them. Thinking they were the original papers, Hardy signed them, as well.

Hardy and Page teamed up the following week to beat Angelico and Jack Evans in a tag team match, and when Hardy attempted to discuss their new arrangement, he discovered that Page had switched the contracts and instead tricked Hardy into signing a contract for a match at Revolution in which Hardy's first-quarter earnings for 2021 would be on the line.

When Hardy found out, he agreed to a Big Money Match on the condition that Page put up his 2021 first-quarter earnings, as well.

Ultimately, Hardy got one over on Page as the Jacksonville Jaguars' mascot attacked him and revealed himself to be Private Party member Isiah Kassidy.

At Revolution, it was Page who prevailed, meaning "Big Money" Matt will have a lighter wallet until the calendar turns to May.

