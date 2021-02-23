Washington Football Team Teases New Nickname, Rebrand for 2022 NFL Season

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team won't change its name until the 2022 season, but the process will be documented through the newly launched site WashingtonJourney.com.

"We've transitioned from our old name. Now it's time to write a new legacy," the site states. "The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022."

The franchise has been deliberate in its rebrand and is following a timeline featuring five stages. The last stage, execution, is a hope to unveil a new name that will last "the next 100 years."

The site also features the opportunity for fans to submit ideas for a new name, with proposals including the Generals, Justice and Rhinos.

The organization retired its previous name—which was a racist slur for Native Americans—last offseason before announcing in July it would go by the Washington Football Team until a permanent name was chosen.