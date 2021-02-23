    Washington Football Team Teases New Nickname, Rebrand for 2022 NFL Season

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    Seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo on the seats during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team won't change its name until the 2022 season, but the process will be documented through the newly launched site WashingtonJourney.com.

    "We've transitioned from our old name. Now it's time to write a new legacy," the site states. "The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022."

    The franchise has been deliberate in its rebrand and is following a timeline featuring five stages. The last stage, execution, is a hope to unveil a new name that will last "the next 100 years."

    The site also features the opportunity for fans to submit ideas for a new name, with proposals including the Generals, Justice and Rhinos.

    The organization retired its previous name—which was a racist slur for Native Americans—last offseason before announcing in July it would go by the Washington Football Team until a permanent name was chosen.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Keyshawn Johnson: Criticism of Odell 'Laughable'

      Keyshawn Johnson: Criticism of Odell 'Laughable'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Keyshawn Johnson: Criticism of Odell 'Laughable'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam: Belichick 'Dope as S--t,' 'Most Misunderstood Person' in Sports

      Cam: Belichick 'Dope as S--t,' 'Most Misunderstood Person' in Sports
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam: Belichick 'Dope as S--t,' 'Most Misunderstood Person' in Sports

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Might Be Interested in Darnold?

      @Gagnon's updated look at the QB's market if New York decides to trade him 📲

      Who Might Be Interested in Darnold?
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Who Might Be Interested in Darnold?

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report