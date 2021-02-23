Cardinals' Kenyan Drake on Free Agency: 'I Feel Like Anything Is Up in the Air'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After posting his third straight season with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, Kenyan Drake is looking forward to seeing what the free-agent market has to offer.

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Drake said he feels "like anything is up in the air" regarding his impending free agency:

"I would just appreciate a team coming in and allowing me to continue to play my game, help the team win games, being a versatile playmaker out the backfield. I didn't get to 1,000 rushing this year as a goal of mine and I'm pretty sure the O-line and everybody else around me who was trying to get me there. But three straight years with 1,000 rushing and receiving, so just trying to take the games as they go and just continue to get better year in and year out."

The Arizona Cardinals acquired Drake in an October 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins. He averaged 101.8 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns in eight starts after the deal.

Arizona placed the transition tag on Drake last offseason, guaranteeing him $8.5 million in 2020. The 27-year-old wasn't as productive in his first full year with the Cardinals with a career-low 4.0 yards per carry, but he still finished with 1,092 yards from scrimmage and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

Chase Edmonds, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract, could take over as the lead back if Drake leaves.

Pro Football Focus ranked Drake as the 79th-best free agent in this year's class, citing his career-low 60.9 overall grade and "lack of dominant production in a No. 1 role" last season.

The Dolphins made Drake a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He has averaged 874.8 yards from scrimmage and 6.6 touchdowns per season.