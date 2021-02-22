Isaiah Wilson Says He's 'Done with Football as a Titan' in Deleted Tweet

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Less than one year after the team selected him in the first round of the NFL draft, Isaiah Wilson raised significant doubt about his long-term future on the Tennessee Titans.

Wilson said in a since-deleted tweet he was "done with football as a Titan."

The message comes after Titans general manager Jon Robinson provided cryptic comments about the 22-year-old's status going forward.

"We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," Robinson told reporters on Feb. 16. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated. He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him."

According to Broadway Sports' John Glennon, Wilson's tweet Monday may not carry much weight on its own beyond him venting any possible frustration with the franchise:

Wilson had a rookie year to forget, playing a total of four snaps across all of 2020. He twice landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, first in July and again in September.

Less than a week after his second designation, Wilson was arrested in Nashville on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a concrete wall. Police officers gave him a Breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol content to be .107, above the legal limit in Tennessee.

The Titans suspended Wilson for violating team rules ahead of a Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and his season ended after he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

"Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," Robinson told reporters in December. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team."

Cutting Wilson now would amount to admitting that using a first-rounder on him was a big mistake. The Titans would also absorb almost $5.4 million in dead money, per Spotrac.