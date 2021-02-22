LeBron James Lakers Highlight Sells for Record $208K on NBA Top Shot

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

A highlight of LeBron James posterizing Nemanja Bjelica in Nov. 2019 sold on NBA Top Shot for $208,000 on Monday, which is now the most lucrative sale in the company's history:

"Iconic buy," Roham Gharegozlou, the CEO of Dapper Labs—which produces both Top Shot and the Flow blockchain—told Darren Rovell of the Action Network. "It's one of the rarest moments that will ever exist on Top Shot."

The buyer, Jesse Schwarz, commented on the purchase while noting others who were involved in the acquisition, which included Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe:

The NBA and its players get a cut of any Top Shot sale, making its highlight-selling business a model to keep an eye on in the future.

