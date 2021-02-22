    LeBron James Lakers Highlight Sells for Record $208K on NBA Top Shot

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, forward Richaun Holmes, right, and guard Cory Joseph (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    A highlight of LeBron James posterizing Nemanja Bjelica in Nov. 2019 sold on NBA Top Shot for $208,000 on Monday, which is now the most lucrative sale in the company's history:  

    "Iconic buy," Roham Gharegozlou, the CEO of Dapper Labs—which produces both Top Shot and the Flow blockchain—told Darren Rovell of the Action Network. "It's one of the rarest moments that will ever exist on Top Shot."

    The buyer, Jesse Schwarz, commented on the purchase while noting others who were involved in the acquisition, which included Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe:

    The NBA and its players get a cut of any Top Shot sale, making its highlight-selling business a model to keep an eye on in the future.

    For more on NBA Top Shot, check out this article from B/R's Sean Highkin on the recent phenomenon.

