    Raiders' David Irving Says 'I Hated Going to Work for the Cowboys'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end David Irving had a 2020 season to forget on the field, but he probably qualifies the year as a success since he was no longer employed by the Dallas Cowboys.

    "I hated going to work for the Cowboys," Irving said to The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "A Cowboy is all hardy har har and all this America's Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders."

    Irving spent four seasons in Dallas before abruptly retiring from the NFL in March 2019. Having received an indefinite suspension from the league for violating the substance-abuse policy, he made his retirement announcement while appearing to smoke marijuana.

    Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL no longer issues suspensions for players who tested positive for marijuana. Those who were suspended under the old CBA still had to apply for reinstatement.

    Irving received his conditional reinstatement in October and subsequently joined the Raiders' practice squad.

    "You've got some real people here who can appreciate a unique specimen like myself," he said of the organization. "I am a bit different on and off the field, and they understand that. I am comfortable here … not only that, man, but I see a team here with a bunch of good, young players that have been missing a little leadership."

    He only made two appearances for the team, logging 40 combined snaps on defense, which didn't stop the Raiders from re-signing him already this offseason.

