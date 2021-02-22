Tobias Harris Says 'S--t Pisses Me Off' When Critics Say 76ers Only Have 2 Stars

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Tobias Harris believes he is part of a Big Three with the Philadelphia 76ers and doesn't appreciate when people say the team only has two stars.

"You know that s--t pisses me off. I ain't even gonna lie," Harris told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "But I also kind of get it, because that's kind of been me my whole life."

Harris has yet to earn an All-Star selection in his career but is averaging a career-high 20.6 points per game this season to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Much of the focus for Philadelphia still remains on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two players with a combined five All-Star selections entering this season.

Embiid was named an All-Star starter at center for the fourth year in a row and has played at an MVP level this year with averages of 30.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Simmons fills up the stat sheet as the team's leader in assists and steals and was first-team All-Defense last season.

The resumes leave a divide compared to Harris' despite the veteran's production for five teams in his NBA career. He has averaged 16.1 points per game across 10 seasons since being taken 19th overall in the 2011 draft.

Though his numbers were enough to land a five-year, $180 million deal in 2019, Harris understands why he doesn't get as much respect from fans: "I've come to grips that I'm not the flashiest player, not the sought-after hype machine type guy, you know?"

The 28-year-old is instead doing what he can to help the 76ers win. They lead the Eastern Conference with a 20-11 record entering Monday.