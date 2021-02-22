Jseth Owens Apologizes to Cam Newton After Viral Video of Trash-Talk at Camp

Stew Milne/Associated Press

High school football player Jseth Owens apologized on social media after an altercation with Cam Newton went viral Sunday:

Owens was caught on camera trash-talking Newton at the NFL quarterback's camp, leading to a back-and-forth between the two. Newton later spoke to the player in a calmer exchange (NSFW language):

"As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me," Owens said in his apology. "... I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be."

Several NFL players criticized Owens for his actions at the camp:

Owens plays running back and linebacker for Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania, and his appearance in the seven-on-seven camp likely means he has aspirations of reaching the next level. Trash-talking a former NFL MVP is not necessarily the way to get there, but an apology is a good step in the right direction.