    Jseth Owens Apologizes to Cam Newton After Viral Video of Trash-Talk at Camp

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    High school football player Jseth Owens apologized on social media after an altercation with Cam Newton went viral Sunday:

    Owens was caught on camera trash-talking Newton at the NFL quarterback's camp, leading to a back-and-forth between the two. Newton later spoke to the player in a calmer exchange (NSFW language):

    "As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me," Owens said in his apology. "... I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be."

    Several NFL players criticized Owens for his actions at the camp:

    Owens plays running back and linebacker for Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania, and his appearance in the seven-on-seven camp likely means he has aspirations of reaching the next level. Trash-talking a former NFL MVP is not necessarily the way to get there, but an apology is a good step in the right direction.

