    Report: Artemi Panarin Leaves Rangers After Allegation He Assaulted Woman in '11

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin will reportedly be taking a leave of absence after a Russian article alleged he assaulted a woman in 2011.

    Mollie Walker of the New York Post reported the Rangers are expected to release a statement on Panarin's expected absence Monday.

    The article, which appears in a Russian newspaper, alleges Panarin assaulted an 18-year-old woman. 

    Andrei Nazarov, Panarin's former coach with the KHL's HC Vitayaz, made the allegationNazarov and Panarin have been at odds over the Rangers star's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

