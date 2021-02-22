Report: Artemi Panarin Leaves Rangers After Allegation He Assaulted Woman in '11

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin will reportedly be taking a leave of absence after a Russian article alleged he assaulted a woman in 2011.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post reported the Rangers are expected to release a statement on Panarin's expected absence Monday.

The article, which appears in a Russian newspaper, alleges Panarin assaulted an 18-year-old woman.

Andrei Nazarov, Panarin's former coach with the KHL's HC Vitayaz, made the allegation. Nazarov and Panarin have been at odds over the Rangers star's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin and support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



