Jets' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Is Sam Darnold going to be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2021? It's possible he will be. Or the Jets could decide to trade him and find a new franchise quarterback, potentially with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Either way, New York has plenty of other needs to address this offseason. Perhaps Darnold has struggled during his first three NFL seasons because of the team surrounding him. But that's not to say the 23-year-old will surely be back, as there have been rumors of other teams reaching out to the Jets regarding a Darnold trade.

So while New York will need to make a quarterback decision, that may not be the biggest key to whether it's a successful offseason for the franchise. Whether it's Darnold or somebody else under center in 2021, the Jets' results could be dependent upon the other moves they make over the next few months.

Here's a look at three of the biggest keys for New York having a successful offseason.