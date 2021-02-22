NFL Franchise Tag 2021: Full List of Players

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is beginning to kick into high gear, and Tuesday represents a big step in the process.

That's when teams can start applying the franchise or transition tag to players about to enter free agency. The window to use one of the tags extends to 4 p.m. ET on March 9, ahead of the start of the 2021 league year on March 17.

The franchise tag is always an easy mechanism with which to retain a key star, and it could be especially valuable this offseason because of the financial issues teams face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last Thursday the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to raise the salary-cap floor from $175 million to $180 million. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the salary cap could ultimately be between $180 million and $185 million, which would be down from the 2020 cap of $198.2 million.

Not only do teams have less money to spend, but the franchise tag will also be lower than it was in 2020 for first-timers since it's based partially on the upcoming salary cap.

For the second successive offseason, Dak Prescott will likely dominate a lot of the conversation. Prescott's gruesome ankle injury is unlikely to dent his value too much, and tagging the two-time Pro Bowler would help the Dallas Cowboys avoid a bidding war.

Likewise, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons could be tagged for the second year in a row. Tagging these players would cost significantly more than a player tagged for the first time as the contract would be based on last season's salary cap.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No team may have more intrigue than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since both Shaquil Barrett and Chris Godwin are due to become free agents. The reigning Super Bowl champions can only tag one of the two, and Barrett has already said he wants a long-term contract after spending 2020 on the franchise tender.

Here's a list of how each team uses the franchise or transition tag as the offseason unfolds.

Franchise Tags

Arizona Cardinals:

Atlanta Falcons:

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills:

Carolina Panthers:

Chicago Bears:

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cleveland Browns:

Dallas Cowboys:

Denver Broncos:

Detroit Lions:

Green Bay Packers:

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts:

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Kansas City Chiefs:

Las Vegas Raiders:

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams:

Miami Dolphins:

Minnesota Vikings:

New England Patriots:

New Orleans Saints:

New York Giants:

New York Jets:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tennessee Titans:

Washington Football Team:

Franchise Tag Estimates

QB: $24.112 million

RB: $11.112 million

WR: $16.43 million

TE: $10.167 million

OL: $14.507 million

DE: $17.752 million

DT: $14.178 million

LB: $15.657 million

CB: $15.266 million

S: $11.196 million

ST: $4.792 million

via Over the Cap