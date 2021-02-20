Colts' Denico Autry Sued over Fire That Allegedly Caused $30K in Damage

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry is being sued for allegedly causing a fire in an apartment garage on Jan. 2.

Per Tim Evans and Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the lawsuit states Autry's smoking started the fire that caused more than $30,000 in damages.

Autry is accused of "breach of contract and negligence" in the lawsuit filed in Boone County Circuit Court.



The lawsuit also said Autry, who had been living in the apartment complex since August 2020, "moved out and abandoned the apartment on or about Jan. 21, 2021."

Paul Jefferson, the attorney representing Viewegh Properties, said Autry told the fire department he was smoking a cigar while working on a 4-wheeler when the fire began.

Autry's agent and the Colts each declined the Star's requests to comment on the allegations.

The 30-year-old Autry joined the Colts as a free agent in March 2018 on a three-year contract and went on to start 38 of 40 games. He finished third on the team with 7.5 sacks in 2020.

The Oakland Raiders originally signed Autry as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2014. He spent four years with them before moving to the Colts.

Autry is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17. He has recorded 30.5 sacks in 96 career games.