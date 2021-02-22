NFL Free Agents 2021: Buying or Selling Top Players Coming off Injury

0 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

NFL teams are almost always searching for bargains in free agency. This will definitely be the case in 2021, as the salary cap is set to drop for the first time since the 2011 lockout. One way teams may look to save cap space is by betting on players coming off of injury.

Rehabbing players can be bargains because they represent a bit of a risk. When or if they return to 100 percent can be a complete unknown.

Not every player can come back from a serious injury and immediately regain elite status like Adrian Peterson did during his 2012 MVP season. Often, a team takes a chance on a recovering player only to see mediocre results in return—this was the case with the New England Patriots and Cam Newton in 2020.

Here, we'll examine eight high-profile players who—like Newton last offseason—are coming off of notable injuries and scheduled to hit free agency. We'll determine whether teams should be willing to buy in for the 2021 season based on factors like injury history, injury type, recent production and player potential.

We'll be looking specifically at the 2021 season here. So, while we'll be selling the free-agent stock of some players on this list, we're not saying any of them will be complete busts or won't be valuable in the long term.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.