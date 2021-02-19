Former NFL TE Kellen Winslow II Receives New Plea Deal for Sex Crimes Conviction

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former University of Miami and NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will serve 14 years in jail after agreeing to a new plea deal in San Diego Superior Court on Friday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

Winslow, 37, has pled guilty to sex crimes against five women, including two counts of rape, one count of assault with the intent to commit rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct, among others.

Per Schrotenberger, Winslow had previously agreed to a deal of 12 to 18 years in November 2019. However, the latest plea deal comes after Winslow pled guilty to assaulting a woman with the intent to commit rape in March 2018. He had previously pled guilty to sexual battery for that crime.

Winslow played in the NFL from 2004-2013 for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.