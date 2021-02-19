Australian Open 2021 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic will attempt to win his third straight Australian Open title when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 men's final Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic already holds the all-time men's record with eight Australian Open championships. He's also seeking his 18th Grand Slam title, which would leave him two behind longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history.

Medvedev is looking for his first major title in his second final appearance. He fell short in a five-set classic against Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final.

Men's Championship Viewing Details

Where: Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia

When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (3:30 a.m. ET in U.S.)

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Match Preview

Djokovic hasn't been quite as dominant as he was in some of his previous Australian Open title runs, but he's still made his way to the final.

The top-seeded Serb blew a two-set lead before advancing against Taylor Fritz in the third round, and he was pushed to a fourth set on three other occasions, including the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev.

He's coming off a more routine straight-sets victory over Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals. It was closer to what we've come to expect from Djokovic in Australia, as he recorded 30 winners, 17 aces and just 14 unforced errors to advance in less than two hours.

"I felt as best as I felt so far in the tournament tonight—physically, mentally as well," Djokovic told reporters. "I'm just very pleased with the performance ... before [the] last match in a Grand Slam couldn't be a better [time] for me to play my best tennis. The way I felt today, I liked my chances and I'm definitely going to go for a title."

He'll also enter the championship match after an extra day of rest since his semifinal was played Thursday and the opposite side of the bracket finished Friday.

Like Djokovic, Medvedev watched a two-set lead evaporate against Filip Krajinovic in the third round, but he managed to move through in five.

He's rounded into form nicely since that close call, highlighted by straight-set wins over No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev in the quarters and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.

His performance against Tsitsipas, which included significant advantages in winners (46-19), aces (17-3) and break points converted (5-1), suggests he's a serious threat to Djokovic in the final.

"It was my first Grand Slam final against one of the greatest," Medvedev said after the semifinal about his 2019 U.S. Open loss to Nadal. "I'm [now] going to come against one of the other greatest."

Djokovic holds a slight 4-3 advantage in their seven previous ATP Tour meetings, including a four-set win in the 2019 Australian Open.

Since that last meeting in Melbourne, however, Medvedev has won three of their past four head-to-head matchups, including a convincing 6-3, 6-3 triumph in the 2020 ATP Finals.

It sets the stage for what could become a memorable final Sunday.

Djokovic should probably be considered the favorite based on his unmatched Australian Open track record, but Medvedev has a legitimate chance to score the upset for his first Grand Slam title.