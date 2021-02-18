Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts to Have Competition for Starting QB After Wentz Trade

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Jalen Hurts becomes the prohibitive favorite to serve as their starting quarterback next season.

But he should have some competition. Per that story, "the Eagles are likely to turn to Hurts, though they also intend to bring in competition for him. The Eagles' starting job is not expected to automatically go to Hurts."

Who the Eagles bring in as competition will be interesting. The team could use a draft pick, for instance, though it seems more likely that would be a middle- or late-round pick than a first-rounder (they brought back a third-round pick this year in the Wentz trade).

Generally, teams draft quarterbacks in the first round to be the top guy either immediately or in the future once an established star moves on (think of the Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love in last year's draft).

Drafted late in the second round (53rd overall) last year, Hurts showed enough promise to be given a real chance to be the team's starter going forward. The Oklahoma product produced 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions and a 52.0 completion percentage in 15 games and four starts as well as 354 rushing yards and three scores. He had a 1-3 record as a starter.

Taking a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick would create another quarterback controversy in Philly, though it would also give the team two young and cheap quarterbacks and a future trade chip.

If nothing else, the Eagles can leverage the possibility they'll draft a quarterback at No. 6 into a trade down the board for future assets to a team that is looking to upgrade at the position with a player like Justin Fields or Trey Lance (let's assume Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will already be off the board).

Adding an experienced backup is the other option. There will be some interesting potential free agents worth exploring in that regard, including Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

Signing one of those players to a one-year deal would make sense. The Eagles are probably looking at a rebuilding year in 2021, given the enormous dead-cap hit ($33.8 million) they are facing for trading Wentz. They can take next season to evaluate Hurts and decide if he's the future at the position; if he isn't, they can hand the reins to a veteran on a short-term deal.

That would allow the Eagles to circle back to the quarterback position in the 2022 draft, in which they currently have all of their own picks and have a conditional 2022 second-round pick from the Colts that will become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps for Indy next year or plays 70 percent of the snaps and the team makes the playoffs.

Going into the 2022 draft with two first-rounders would give the Eagles solid assets to move up in the draft if they fall in love with a particular quarterback. And if Hurts plays well next season, it gives them the chance to upgrade at two other positions.

It makes sense to add competition for Hurts. How the Eagles go about doing so will be one of the more interesting stories to follow in Philly this offseason.