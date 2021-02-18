Deshaun Watson's Personal Coach Reacts to Carson Wentz Trade Amid Texans Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson's personal coach, Quincy Avery, reacted to the news that the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder (that could become a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021).

"What's the criteria for a quarterback asking to get traded, then actually getting traded?" Avery tweeted Thursday. "Asking for a friend."

