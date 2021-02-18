    Deshaun Watson's Personal Coach Reacts to Carson Wentz Trade Amid Texans Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werenâ€™t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson's personal coach, Quincy Avery, reacted to the news that the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder (that could become a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021).   

    "What's the criteria for a quarterback asking to get traded, then actually getting traded?" Avery tweeted Thursday. "Asking for a friend."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Texans' Will Fuller has been the NFL's most productive go-route receiver

      Texans' Will Fuller has been the NFL's most productive go-route receiver
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans' Will Fuller has been the NFL's most productive go-route receiver

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire

      4 ways the Carson Wentz trade to the Colts impacts the Texans

      4 ways the Carson Wentz trade to the Colts impacts the Texans
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      4 ways the Carson Wentz trade to the Colts impacts the Texans

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire

      🚨Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts

      Philly sends Carson Wentz to Indy for only a 2021 third-rd draft pick and conditional 2022 second-rd pick (Schefter)

      🚨Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Eagles Trade Wentz to Colts

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Pierre Desir Helps Out Houston

      Free-agent CB with no ties to Houston donates 10K meals to Houston Food Bank after winter storm devastated the area 🙏

      Pierre Desir Helps Out Houston
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pierre Desir Helps Out Houston

      Jamison Hensley
      via ESPN.com