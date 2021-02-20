The Most Intriguing NFL Free Agents on the Market in 2021 Offseason

0 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL's 2021 free-agency period could be one of the most interesting in history.

Sounds like hyperbole, yet the unknown status of the league's salary cap could mean even superstar players have to settle for one-year deals of the prove-it variety until things get back to normal. Fittingly, in the same way blockbuster trades have the NFL feeling more like the NBA lately, these short deals could mean stars briefly teaming up to ring-chase too.

This year's most intriguing free agents aren't necessarily the biggest names. Dak Prescott's final contract numbers are a point of interest, but it's hard to imagine Jerry Jones botching that situation.

More worthy of the spotlight are outliers at devalued positions, high-risk, high-reward players and names who simply have an unknown fate on the market even in a normal year.