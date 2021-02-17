Former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring Arrested on Indecent Assault, Battery Charges

Tobias Schwarz/Associated Press

Former Olympic hurdler Conrad Mainwaring has been arrested on felony indecent assault and battery charges.

"Mainwaring's latest arrest stems from a Berkshire County, Massachusetts, grand jury, which indicted him three weeks ago on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery," Mark Fainaru-Wada and Mike Kessler of ESPN wrote Wednesday.

"Nine of the counts involve alleged acts with boys 14 or older, and three of the counts involve alleged acts with boys under 14.

"The alleged crimes occurred in the mid- to late 1970s, when Mainwaring worked as a counselor at Camp Greylock for Boys, a summer sports camp in the Berkshires. There, according to the indictment, Mainwaring molested seven boys over a period of several years."

Fainaru-Wada and Kessler broke news on a litany of allegations against Mainwaring in 2019 following a 13-month investigation.

"In June 2018, Outside the Lines began investigating a tip that Mainwaring allegedly had molested a 12-year-old boy in the 1970s and might have continued such activity to the present day. The tip led to a 13-month reporting effort that uncovered scores of allegations spanning five decades and two continents—and sparked a police investigation that resulted in Mainwaring's recent arrest."

Fainaru-Wada and Kessler discovered a total of 41 allegations over a period of 44 years against Mainwaring. Fifty-two men have said Mainwaring sexually abused them when they were boys or young men, per Fainaru-Wada and Kessler.

The majority of the allegations stem from Mainwaring's work as a counselor for Camp Greylock for Boys in the 1970s and his time working and studying in the 1980s at Syracuse University, where 22 men have said Mainwaring molested them.

Allegations have also been made against Mainwaring during stints at Colgate University and Caltech. Fifteen men also said he molested them in California. Some of them "attended UCLA and trained at the school's track, a public facility where Mainwaring was known to recruit and train athletes" (Mainwaring was not employed by the university).

Mainwaring competed in the men's 110 meters hurdles for Antigua in the 1976 Summer Olympics.