AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from February 17

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Matt Hardy continued his attempts to form a partnership with Hangman Page, teaming with him to battle The Hybrid 2's Jack Evans and Angelico.

The heels, needing a win to stay relevant in the tag team title picture, attacked from the opening bell and spent a significant period of time working over Hardy in their corner of the ring. They beat him down, cut him off from Page, and looked to score an upset victory.

Hardy created separation and tagged in Page, who exploded into the ring and dropped Angelico. He added a powerbomb to Evans, onto the fallen Angelico, only for Hardy to tag himself back into the match.

The future Hall of Famer nearly lost the match for his team after a miscommunication spot and Phoenix Splash from Evans. Hardy kicked out, though and Page delivered a double Buckshot Lariat. In typical Hardy fashion, Big Money Matt scored the win for the team.

After the match, Hardy insinuated that Page had signed with him. Hangman turned the tables on him, calling the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot to the ring with the contract he signed. Hardy read it, revealing that he will have a match against Page at Revolution and if Hangman wins, he gets 100-percent of Hardy's first-quarter earnings.

Hardy requested Page put the same on the line, to which the resident cowboy agreed. The mascot attacked Page, revealing himself to be Isiah Kassidy. TH2 joined in on the beatdown of Page until The Dark Order made the save. Page teased joining the group to end the segment.

Result

Page and Hardy defeated TH2

Grade

A

Analysis

Page calling Hardy on his money-grubbing ways and setting up a pay-per-view match was a nice touch. The Dark Order coming to his aid, thus showing him who his real friends are, was even better.

The match itself was fine for what it was, even if it was uncharacteristically one-dimensional despite the talent involved. Hardy played the role of weak link who steals the win anyway to perfection while Page continued to portray the explosive babyface excellently.

There is the argument to be made that Page should be doing something further up the card but he has been golden in anything he has done since the start of AEW and he is owning this story. The minute he embraces The Dark Order will be a magical one for both him and the faction, thanks to the slow-burn the company has executed to this point.