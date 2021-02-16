Predators vs. Stars Postponed for 2nd Time Amid Extreme Weather, Power Outages

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The NHL announced that Tuesday's scheduled game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars in Dallas has been postponed because of power outages caused by severe weather.

Monday's game between the Predators and Stars was postponed as well for the same reason.

Per NBC News, Texas is experiencing record-low temperatures and snow storms, resulting in over 4 million Texans waking up without power Tuesday.

The NHL has faced scheduling challenges this season due primarily to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the weather in Texas adds another element that the league must navigate.

The fact that the Stars are involved complicates things even more since they are already behind in the number of games played.

Dallas has played only 12 games this season, with only the coronavirus-impacted New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild playing fewer.

The Stars' 2020-21 season got off to a late start, as their first four games were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Dallas went on to play its next 12 contests as scheduled until the first half of its back-to-back set against Nashville at American Airlines Center was postponed Monday.

The Predators have played 15 games and had only one contest postponed before Monday.

As things sit, neither the Stars nor the Preds are in playoff position in the temporary Central Division.

Dallas is in sixth place with 14 points, although it has five upcoming games against the fourth-place Chicago Blackhawks and trails them by only six points.

Nashville is seventh out of the eight teams in the division with 12 points. The top four squads in each division will qualify for the playoffs this season.

The NHL has yet to announce makeup dates for either of the two Predators-Stars games that have been postponed this week.