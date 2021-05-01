Sage Surratt NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions WR

Steve Helber/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"

WEIGHT: 209



POSITIVES

— Good size and length.

— Good catching range and ability to come up with contested catches. Consistently uses his length to extend for throws. Will win more 50-50 balls than most.

— Comfortable extending and above-average overall hands. Shows good body control on back-shoulder throws and is a consistent weapon on those.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average speed and acceleration, even for size. Doesn't consistently open up or separate from defenders.

— Below-average route-runner. Very herky-jerky with his route stems and will play high when breaking, leaving himself vulnerable to physical DBs. Loose at the top of his route.

— Subpar foot quickness on his releases.

2019 STATISTICS

9 G, 66 rec., 1001 yards, 15.2 avg., 11 TD

NOTES

— Opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OVERALL

Sage Surratt is a big outside WR with a basketball background that shows up in his play. He treats every reception opportunity like he's getting the ball in the post and lacks suddenness and subtlety with his play. Surratt utilizes his good size and length and shows catching range and strength to win on contested catches, but he lacks adequate speed and acceleration and struggles to separate from defenders along with showing an overall lack of route-running ability.

Surratt is best utilized in the red zone, where he can use his size and catching range, but he has a limited skill set and lacks quick-twitch speed. Surratt will have to make a living on special teams early on and continue to develop polish at the WR position before he can play every down while being exposed to NFL CBs. His lack of overall athleticism may limit that trajectory.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 278/300

POSITION RANK: WR38

PRO COMPARISON: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice