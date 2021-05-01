    Sage Surratt NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions WR

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt, right, heads to the end zone for a touchdown as Virginia Tech defensive back Devon Hunter (7) tries to make the stop during the first half of an NCAA collage football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 209


    POSITIVES

    — Good size and length. 

    — Good catching range and ability to come up with contested catches. Consistently uses his length to extend for throws. Will win more 50-50 balls than most.

    — Comfortable extending and above-average overall hands. Shows good body control on back-shoulder throws and is a consistent weapon on those.

           

    NEGATIVES

    — Below-average speed and acceleration, even for size. Doesn't consistently open up or separate from defenders.

    — Below-average route-runner. Very herky-jerky with his route stems and will play high when breaking, leaving himself vulnerable to physical DBs. Loose at the top of his route.

    — Subpar foot quickness on his releases. 

     

    2019 STATISTICS

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    9 G, 66 rec., 1001 yards, 15.2 avg., 11 TD

    NOTES

    — Opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

          

    OVERALL

    Sage Surratt is a big outside WR with a basketball background that shows up in his play. He treats every reception opportunity like he's getting the ball in the post and lacks suddenness and subtlety with his play. Surratt utilizes his good size and length and shows catching range and strength to win on contested catches, but he lacks adequate speed and acceleration and struggles to separate from defenders along with showing an overall lack of route-running ability.

    Surratt is best utilized in the red zone, where he can use his size and catching range, but he has a limited skill set and lacks quick-twitch speed. Surratt will have to make a living on special teams early on and continue to develop polish at the WR position before he can play every down while being exposed to NFL CBs. His lack of overall athleticism may limit that trajectory.

    GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK278/300

    POSITION RANK: WR38

    PRO COMPARISON: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

    Related

      Drake Jackson Scouting Report

      Drake Jackson Scouting Report
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Drake Jackson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Jermar Jefferson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com