Peyton Ramsey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Northwestern QB

Peyton Ramsey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Northwestern QBMay 2, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"
WEIGHT: 215
POSITIVES
— Adequate athlete who runs tough. Was effective on zone-read concepts.
— Wins with timing and accuracy. Consistently able to get the ball out on time and within the framework of the concept.
— Good foot quickness and tight dropback mechanics.
NEGATIVES
— Average size for the QB position.
— Below-average arm strength. Has to get all of his body into deep throws and has to be perfectly on time to complete throws.
— Cannot afford to be even a hair late with his throws due to his lack of arm strength.
2020 STATISTICS
9 G, 172-of-282 (61.0%), 12 TD, 8 INT, 3 RUSHING TD
NOTES
— Started career at Indiana before transferring to Northwestern in 2020.
OVERALL
Peyton Ramsey is a polished QB who consistently shows the ability to stand and deliver accurate throws on time. Ramsey is an above-average athlete with good feet who anticipates well with his throws, but his lack of arm strength constantly pops up.
His below-average arm strength makes throwing on time an absolute necessity within the pocket, as he lacks overwhelming size and athleticism to tip the scales elsewhere.
Overall, Ramsey is worth a look for his intangibles, athleticism and accuracy. He will stick in the NFL if he's able to operate every passing play with near-perfect efficiency and timing, but his lack of "good" traits gives him a narrow path for success.
GRADE: 6.5/10 (Round 7)
OVERALL RANK: 238/300
POSITION RANK: QB11
PRO COMPARISON: Matt McGloin
Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice
