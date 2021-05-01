Peyton Ramsey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Northwestern QB

John Raoux/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"

WEIGHT: 215



POSITIVES

— Adequate athlete who runs tough. Was effective on zone-read concepts.

— Wins with timing and accuracy. Consistently able to get the ball out on time and within the framework of the concept.

— Good foot quickness and tight dropback mechanics.

NEGATIVES

— Average size for the QB position.

— Below-average arm strength. Has to get all of his body into deep throws and has to be perfectly on time to complete throws.

— Cannot afford to be even a hair late with his throws due to his lack of arm strength.

2020 STATISTICS

9 G, 172-of-282 (61.0%), 12 TD, 8 INT, 3 RUSHING TD

NOTES

— Started career at Indiana before transferring to Northwestern in 2020.

OVERALL

Peyton Ramsey is a polished QB who consistently shows the ability to stand and deliver accurate throws on time. Ramsey is an above-average athlete with good feet who anticipates well with his throws, but his lack of arm strength constantly pops up.

His below-average arm strength makes throwing on time an absolute necessity within the pocket, as he lacks overwhelming size and athleticism to tip the scales elsewhere.

Overall, Ramsey is worth a look for his intangibles, athleticism and accuracy. He will stick in the NFL if he's able to operate every passing play with near-perfect efficiency and timing, but his lack of "good" traits gives him a narrow path for success.

GRADE: 6.5/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 238/300

POSITION RANK: QB11

PRO COMPARISON: Matt McGloin

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice