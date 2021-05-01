    Peyton Ramsey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Northwestern QB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 7/8"

    WEIGHT: 215


    POSITIVES

    — Adequate athlete who runs tough. Was effective on zone-read concepts. 

    — Wins with timing and accuracy. Consistently able to get the ball out on time and within the framework of the concept. 

    — Good foot quickness and tight dropback mechanics.

    NEGATIVES

    — Average size for the QB position.

    — Below-average arm strength. Has to get all of his body into deep throws and has to be perfectly on time to complete throws.

    — Cannot afford to be even a hair late with his throws due to his lack of arm strength.

     

    2020 STATISTICS

    9 G, 172-of-282 (61.0%), 12 TD, 8 INT, 3 RUSHING TD

    NOTES

    — Started career at Indiana before transferring to Northwestern in 2020.

          

    OVERALL 

    Peyton Ramsey is a polished QB who consistently shows the ability to stand and deliver accurate throws on time. Ramsey is an above-average athlete with good feet who anticipates well with his throws, but his lack of arm strength constantly pops up.

    His below-average arm strength makes throwing on time an absolute necessity within the pocket, as he lacks overwhelming size and athleticism to tip the scales elsewhere.

    Overall, Ramsey is worth a look for his intangibles, athleticism and accuracy. He will stick in the NFL if he's able to operate every passing play with near-perfect efficiency and timing, but his lack of "good" traits gives him a narrow path for success.

    GRADE: 6.5/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 238/300

    POSITION RANK: QB11

    PRO COMPARISON: Matt McGloin 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

