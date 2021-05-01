Naquan Jones NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans DL

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 3/8"

WEIGHT: 313



POSITIVES

—Has the frame of an NFL nose guard.

—He is still able to get skinny despite his large size.

—Strength, both in the upper and lower body, is a positive trait for Jones.

NEGATIVES

—Plays with high pad level that could keep him off the field in the NFL.

—Penetration skills are not great, which contributes to his lack of production.

—Was never a full-time starter, always a rotational or situational player.

—Still a very raw player from a technical standpoint.

2020 STATISTICS

24 TKL, 5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 FR

NOTES

—Only started five games in his college career.

—Was a highly-recruited prep who turned down an Ohio State offer.

OVERALL

Naquan Jones is a physically gifted nose guard prospect who was used as a rotational player at Michigan State after being a highly touted high school prospect. Playing with better pad level and improving his conditioning will be crucial to him holding down a roster spot long term, but he has the physical traits that the league is looking for on the interior.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nose tackle may be harder for him to play, due to his lack of penetration skills, but nose guard is a role in which he could develop into a future starter.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 195/300

POSITION RANK: DL17

PRO COMPARISON: Johnathan Hankins

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

