Naquan Jones NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans DL

Naquan Jones NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans DLMay 2, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'3 3/8"
WEIGHT: 313
POSITIVES
—Has the frame of an NFL nose guard.
—He is still able to get skinny despite his large size.
—Strength, both in the upper and lower body, is a positive trait for Jones.
NEGATIVES
—Plays with high pad level that could keep him off the field in the NFL.
—Penetration skills are not great, which contributes to his lack of production.
—Was never a full-time starter, always a rotational or situational player.
—Still a very raw player from a technical standpoint.
2020 STATISTICS
24 TKL, 5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 FR
NOTES
—Only started five games in his college career.
—Was a highly-recruited prep who turned down an Ohio State offer.
OVERALL
Naquan Jones is a physically gifted nose guard prospect who was used as a rotational player at Michigan State after being a highly touted high school prospect. Playing with better pad level and improving his conditioning will be crucial to him holding down a roster spot long term, but he has the physical traits that the league is looking for on the interior.
Nose tackle may be harder for him to play, due to his lack of penetration skills, but nose guard is a role in which he could develop into a future starter.
GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)
OVERALL RANK: 195/300
POSITION RANK: DL17
PRO COMPARISON: Johnathan Hankins
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
Ertz, Bell, Gurley's Best Landing Spots
2021 NFL Draft is over, and now the focus turns to the vets available for free agency and on the trading block