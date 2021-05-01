Jordon Scott NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings DL

Young Kwak/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 311



POSITIVES

—For a squatty, stout nose tackle, he has some explosive traits to his game.

—Play strength is a positive trait for Scott's game.

—Naturally gifted with pad leverage

NEGATIVES

—He could be maxed out physically.

—Still a very raw player despite playing a lot of football for high-level coaches.

—Did not get better in four years.

2020 STATISTICS

15 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 SK

NOTES

—Was a freshman All-American in 2017 as a true freshman.

—Made 42 starts in his college career.

—Turned down in-state offers to the likes of Florida State and Florida as a recruit.

OVERALL

Jordon Scott has limited length, but doesn't limit his athleticism or play strength. The biggest issue with his evaluation is that he never improved during his college career, which raises the question of if he has already maxed out his potential.

Scott, a former freshman All-American, has raw skills to play in the NFL, even at his size, but he will need to begin to take the steps to round out the sharp edges in his technical game to continue cashing checks at the NFL level. He should compete for a roster spot as a rookie, whether he is drafted or not.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 207/300

POSITION RANK: DL18

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Chapman

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

