Jordon Scott NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings DL

Jordon Scott NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings DLMay 2, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'0"
WEIGHT: 311
POSITIVES
—For a squatty, stout nose tackle, he has some explosive traits to his game.
—Play strength is a positive trait for Scott's game.
—Naturally gifted with pad leverage
NEGATIVES
—He could be maxed out physically.
—Still a very raw player despite playing a lot of football for high-level coaches.
—Did not get better in four years.
2020 STATISTICS
15 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 SK
NOTES
—Was a freshman All-American in 2017 as a true freshman.
—Made 42 starts in his college career.
—Turned down in-state offers to the likes of Florida State and Florida as a recruit.
OVERALL
Jordon Scott has limited length, but doesn't limit his athleticism or play strength. The biggest issue with his evaluation is that he never improved during his college career, which raises the question of if he has already maxed out his potential.
Scott, a former freshman All-American, has raw skills to play in the NFL, even at his size, but he will need to begin to take the steps to round out the sharp edges in his technical game to continue cashing checks at the NFL level. He should compete for a roster spot as a rookie, whether he is drafted or not.
GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)
OVERALL RANK: 207/300
POSITION RANK: DL18
PRO COMPARISON: Josh Chapman
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
