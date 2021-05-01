    Jordon Scott NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Washington State offensive lineman Frederick Mauigoa, right, blocks Oregon defensive lineman Jordon Scott (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0"

    WEIGHT: 311


    POSITIVES

    —For a squatty, stout nose tackle, he has some explosive traits to his game.

    —Play strength is a positive trait for Scott's game.

    —Naturally gifted with pad leverage

    NEGATIVES

    —He could be maxed out physically.

    —Still a very raw player despite playing a lot of football for high-level coaches.

    —Did not get better in four years.

    2020 STATISTICS

    15 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 SK

    NOTES

    —Was a freshman All-American in 2017 as a true freshman.

    —Made 42 starts in his college career.

    —Turned down in-state offers to the likes of Florida State and Florida as a recruit.

    OVERALL

    Jordon Scott has limited length, but doesn't limit his athleticism or play strength. The biggest issue with his evaluation is that he never improved during his college career, which raises the question of if he has already maxed out his potential.

    Scott, a former freshman All-American, has raw skills to play in the NFL, even at his size, but he will need to begin to take the steps to round out the sharp edges in his technical game to continue cashing checks at the NFL level. He should compete for a roster spot as a rookie, whether he is drafted or not.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK207/300

    POSITION RANKDL18

    PRO COMPARISON: Josh Chapman

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Mond Could Be Great for Vikings

      Yet, Minnesota might not get a good feel for the No. 66 draft pick with Kirk Cousins' two-year contract extension

      Mond Could Be Great for Vikings
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Mond Could Be Great for Vikings

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report