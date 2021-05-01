Darius Stills NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders DL

Darius Stills NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders DLMay 2, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'0 1/2"
WEIGHT: 278
POSITIVES
—Has some bend to his game for his size.
—Works hard and is clearly a high-effort player.
—Played some defensive end in West Virginia’s 3-3 on top of being a nose tackle.
—Is fairly quick, especially for a potential defensive tackle prospect.
NEGATIVES
—Light for a nose tackle prospect.
—The defense he played in does not translate to the NFL level.
—His upper body lacks some of the pop that others in the class have.
—Pad level is bad for a defensive tackle playing as light as he is.
2020 STATISTICS
25 TKL, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 1 INT
NOTES
—Two-time All-Big 12 defensive tackle.
—Father and brother also played/play for West Virginia.
OVERALL
Darius Stills comes from a football family and has a productive college career backing him, but he is too small to play nose tackle, his college position, at the next level. He is something of a finesse defensive tackle who did not play in an NFL-style defense, which hurts his evaluation before his frame even comes into question.
He has some athletic traits that are uncoachable, but the question becomes: Can he grow enough to play 3-technique at a rotational level in the NFL? At sub-280 pounds, Stills will probably not be “NFL ready” in Week 1 of the season, starting the year as a healthy scratch or on a practice squad. He should be viewed as a developmental prospect with some upside, but one who has to earn a roster spot with his play in the preseason and in camp.
GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)
OVERALL RANK: 269/300
POSITION RANK: DL23
PRO COMPARISON: Xavier Cooper
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
