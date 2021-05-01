Austin Faoliu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

Austin Faoliu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DLMay 2, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'3 1/8"
WEIGHT: 287
POSITIVES
—A strong defensive lineman for a tackle of his size.
—Wins with extension regularly.
—Wins inside hand battles regularly.
—Upside as a run defender.
NEGATIVES
—Not a special athlete.
—Balance can be an issue.
—On the ground too often when finishing plays.
2020 STATISTICS
19 TKL, 1.5 TFL, 1 SK
NOTES
—Played at two of the best high school football programs in the country in Junipero Serra and Mater Dei in California.
—Started 22 games for Oregon, off-and-on beginning in his freshman year before taking over full-time in 2020.
—Brother played at Oregon before transferring to Boise State this offseason.
OVERALL
A smaller defensive tackle prospect who measured in at the Oregon pro day at under 290 pounds, Austin Faoliu has the traits of a quality run defender, despite not having the production of a future NFL starter. He projects to being a run-down contributor who may be able to start at either nose tackle, with some added weight down the line, or as a 3-4 defensive end. At the moment, his upper body is more developed than his lower body, which should limit him to a rotational role immediately.
GRADE: 6.71/10 (Round 6)
OVERALL RANK: 211/300
POSITION RANK: DL20
PRO COMPARISON: Billy Wynn
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
