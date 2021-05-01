Austin Faoliu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

Young Kwak/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/8"

WEIGHT: 287



POSITIVES

—A strong defensive lineman for a tackle of his size.

—Wins with extension regularly.

—Wins inside hand battles regularly.

—Upside as a run defender.



NEGATIVES

—Not a special athlete.

—Balance can be an issue.

—On the ground too often when finishing plays.





2020 STATISTICS

19 TKL, 1.5 TFL, 1 SK



NOTES

—Played at two of the best high school football programs in the country in Junipero Serra and Mater Dei in California.

—Started 22 games for Oregon, off-and-on beginning in his freshman year before taking over full-time in 2020.

—Brother played at Oregon before transferring to Boise State this offseason.



OVERALL

A smaller defensive tackle prospect who measured in at the Oregon pro day at under 290 pounds, Austin Faoliu has the traits of a quality run defender, despite not having the production of a future NFL starter. He projects to being a run-down contributor who may be able to start at either nose tackle, with some added weight down the line, or as a 3-4 defensive end. At the moment, his upper body is more developed than his lower body, which should limit him to a rotational role immediately.

GRADE: 6.71/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 211/300

POSITION RANK: DL20

PRO COMPARISON: Billy Wynn

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

