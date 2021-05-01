    Austin Faoliu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

    May 2, 2021

    Oregon defensive lineman Austin Faoliu lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 287


    POSITIVES

    —A strong defensive lineman for a tackle of his size.

    —Wins with extension regularly.

    —Wins inside hand battles regularly.

    —Upside as a run defender.


    NEGATIVES

    —Not a special athlete.

    —Balance can be an issue.

    —On the ground too often when finishing plays.



    2020 STATISTICS

    19 TKL, 1.5 TFL, 1 SK


    NOTES

    —Played at two of the best high school football programs in the country in Junipero Serra and Mater Dei in California.

    —Started 22 games for Oregon, off-and-on beginning in his freshman year before taking over full-time in 2020.

    —Brother played at Oregon before transferring to Boise State this offseason.


    OVERALL

    A smaller defensive tackle prospect who measured in at the Oregon pro day at under 290 pounds, Austin Faoliu has the traits of a quality run defender, despite not having the production of a future NFL starter. He projects to being a run-down contributor who may be able to start at either nose tackle, with some added weight down the line, or as a 3-4 defensive end. At the moment, his upper body is more developed than his lower body, which should limit him to a rotational role immediately.

    GRADE: 6.71/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK211/300

    POSITION RANKDL20

    PRO COMPARISON: Billy Wynn

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

