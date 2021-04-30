    Benjamin St-Juste NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) looks to get past Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (25) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis. Michigan won 49-24. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 202


    POSITIVES

    —Very good size. Has the length you want at cornerback.

    —Plays with good functional strength.

    —Physical in run support. Sets the edge and is a strong tackler.

    —Has the awareness and ball skills to play through the reception point.

    NEGATIVES

    —One-speed runner. Lacks recovery speed.

    —Has some lateral tightness. Struggles with change of direction.

    —Difficulty with pad level.

    2020 STATISTICS

    5 Games: 14 tackles, 1 PBU

    NOTES

    —Transfer from Michigan 2018

    —From Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    OVERALL

    St-Juste is a bigger corner with ideal size. He plays with the required strength needed in the run game; with the ability to get rid of blockers and secure tackles. He shows to have good feet in his backpedal but can get stuck in transitions at times. With his height, Benjamin can also struggle with his pad level and change of direction at the top of routes.

    St-Juste works best when closer to the line of scrimmage, in or off press, where he can sit and look for shorter routes. He shows to have active hands and the ability to separate the receiver from the ball. Given St-Juste’s size and skill sets, he would fit best in a zone scheme or another where he is given safety help. Also with this length, he was able to do a great job defending the fade ball into the endzone.

    GRADE: 6.9/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player - Round 5)

    OVERALL RANK174/300

    POSITION RANK: CB22

    PRO COMPARISON: Stanley Jean Baptiste

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

