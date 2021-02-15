Philadelphia Eagles Should Trade Zach Ertz, Where Could He Land Next?

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

As the Philadelphia Eagles weigh trade offers for quarterback Carson Wentz, they may be shopping another core member of their roster.

"As the Carson Wentz trade saga continues, some people around the league also expect the Eagles to explore options with Zach Ertz, who is bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted Saturday.

Meanwhile, a source told Ed Kracz of SI.com that the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts have had discussions with the Eagles about trading for the three-time Pro Bowl tight end.

If the Eagles are committed to parting ways with Wentz and embarking on a new era with sophomore second-round pick Jalen Hurts at quarterback, trading Ertz makes a lot of sense.

Philadelphia is currently about $49 million over the projected salary cap for 2021. Dealing Wentz before June 1 would free up less than $1 million in cap space, and reworking contracts for highly paid veterans such as Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay, Brandon Brooks, Brandon Graham, Alshon Jeffery, Javon Hargrave or Malik Jackson will only worsen financial burdens later.

An Ertz trade would immediately free up $4.7 million in salary-cap space for a team that already has an inexpensive (for now) tight end in Dallas Goedert. The 26-year-old averaged 8.1 yards per target in 2020, compared to only 4.7 for Ertz. He also dropped far fewer passes (one versus five) in the same number of games (11 each), and he caught a far higher percentage of passes thrown his way (70.8 percent versus 50.0 percent).

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Eagles should be willing to deal Ertz either on his own or to sweeten the deal for any team willing to take on Wentz's gigantic contract.

Where might Ertz land?

Ertz and Wentz to the Colts?

Trading both Wentz and Ertz together to one team would be the cleanest approach for the Eagles, and the Colts make the most sense in that regard. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich coached both players when he was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, and Indy has more than $69 million in projected cap space.

The Colts have a glaring vacancy under center after Philip Rivers' retirement. At tight end, Jack Doyle hasn't performed at an elite level since 2017, Mo Alie-Cox has 46 career catches and four touchdowns, and Trey Burton is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With a top-of-the-line defense, a strong offensive line and quality pieces elsewhere on offense, the Colts have to be all-in. Wentz and Ertz didn't get it done in Philadelphia over the last few years, but you couldn't blame Reich for wondering if getting the band back together in a new setting might pay off.

You also couldn't blame him for believing he has little to lose and no significantly more appealing options. The Colts aren't loaded with draft capital after a playoff appearance, and they're unlikely to convince the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson within the division.

Acquiring Ertz along with Wentz might make up for the fact they'll owe $25.4 million to a quarterback who posted the lowest qualified passer rating in the NFC last season.

Increased support for Russell Wilson in Seattle?

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has recently expressed his frustration regarding a perceived lack of support and his lack of involvement in personnel decisions. It makes sense that Seattle is reportedly interested in Ertz, who would be a tremendous upgrade at a key position.

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Will Dissly started in 12 of his 16 appearances last season, but he scored only two touchdowns and finished as the team's fifth-leading receiver. Greg Olsen retired last month, Jacob Hollister is an impending free agent, and 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson has two career catches. Ertz could step right in as a lethal complement to top outside weapons DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Like the Colts, the Seahawks have to be in win-now mode. Wilson is 32, left tackle Duane Brown is 35, Bobby Wagner is 30, and Jamal Adams and Metcalf will soon become a lot more expensive.

Adding Ertz won't break the bank, but it would increase Seattle's chances of making a deep run in 2021.

A potential wild card: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati is loaded with salary-cap space and could use another security blanket for young quarterback Joe Burrow in his sophomore season.

Al Drago/Associated Press

The Bengals spent a second-round pick on Drew Sample in 2019, and the Washington product caught 40 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown this past season. But head coach Zac Taylor, a Sean McVay disciple, might relish having the talent to utilize two tight ends a la Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee in Los Angeles.

The Bengals aren't splashy, but Ertz would bring some valuable experience and leadership to a young team at a relatively low cost. They have the draft capital to swing a deal after winning only four games in 2020.

Don't rule these teams out

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo spent a third-round pick on Dawson Knox in 2019, but he might not be a full-time solutionm, and Ertz could provide a major upgrade over Tyler Kroft as a partner for Knox. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender, and landing Ertz would bolster their chances by providing extra support for quarterback Josh Allen.

Carolina Panthers: No Panthers tight end had more than 20 catches or 150 yards last season, and they have a moderate amount of draft capital and cap space. They might figure it'd be worth giving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater another established target ahead of a make-or-break year. They might also consider adding Wentz, too.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags lead the league in projected cap space, and they might want to provide presumptive top pick Trevor Lawrence with an experienced top tight end rather than James O'Shaughnessy or Tyler Eifert, both of whom may not return next season.

New England Patriots: The Pats have been looking for a tight end ever since the Rob Gronkowski era came to an end. They did draft two in the third round last year (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene), but they could chase Ertz if they want to make one more run in 2021. They do have the cap space and the draft capital to make it work.

New York Jets: New Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can't bring George Kittle from San Francisco, but he could lobby for the team to acquire someone from the next tier of tight ends. The Jets have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft and are loaded with salary-cap space, but it would make just as much sense for them to pursue Hunter Henry on the free-agent market.

All financial figures via Over the Cap.

Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL for Bleacher Report since 2012. Follow him on Twitter: @Brad_Gagnon.