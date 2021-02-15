    Former Chargers, Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson Dies at Age 38

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) comes to the line against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. The Titans defeated the Bucs 42-14. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at the age of 38 on Monday inside a Homewood Suites in Tampa, Florida.     

    Per The Free Press, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating Jackson's death after he was found by a housekeeper in his hotel room on Monday morningAccording to the sheriff's office, there were no apparent signs of trauma at the scene.

    Hotel staff said Jackson checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. His family had initially reported him missing on Feb. 10, and an official report was filed on Feb. 11. On Friday, authorities canceled the missing person report after they located Jackson and talked to him at the Homewood Suites.

    Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement:

    "My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

    The Chargers and Buccaneers also issued a statements about Jackson:

    Jackson played collegiately at Northern Colorado and entered the NFL when the Chargers selected him with a second-round pick in the 2005 draft.

    He spent his first seven seasons in San Diego and then played his final five seasons in Tampa Bay during a career that lasted from 2005 through 2016.

    Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler who finished his career with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

