Adam 'Pacman' Jones Talks Arrest on Assault Charge, Says He'd Fight Jake Paul

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly assaulting a person in an Ohio club, per TMZ Sports.

He was accused of kicking and punching a person in the head, knocking them unconscious, and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

On Monday, Jones appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave his side of the story, saying a bouncer at the club instigated the altercation.

Jones also said that he's "done fighting" unless he's getting paid to do it, and he'd be willing to fight social media personality Jake Paul in a boxing match (NSFW):

Jones, 37, retired from the NFL in May 2019 after a 12-season career with the Tennessee Titans (2005-06), Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018). He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014 and a Pro Bowler in 2015.

But legal issues were a major factor in his career and almost derailed it. He was suspended for the entirety of the 2007 season after multiple arrests. A jury ordered him to pay $11 million to two employees of a Las Vegas nightclub after Arvin Kenti Edwards opened gunfire outside of the club and alleged he did so at the behest of Jones. He also allegedly was a part of a brawl that had broken out at the club before the shooting.

Jones pleaded no contest to misdemeanor conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct.

After being suspended again for six games in 2008, the Cowboys cut him following that campaign, and Jones spent the 2009 season out of football.

Jones largely turned his career around with the Bengals after signing with Cincy in 2010, though he was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance after pushing a security guard in 2017 and spitting on the hand of a nurse while he was in the process of being booked.

He pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and the other charges were dropped.

In 2019 he was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest after the Rising Sun Casino in Indiana sent employees to investigate possible cheating and Jones "immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with agents and casino staff."

He also agreed to a plea deal in that case.