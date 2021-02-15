    Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Discusses Receiving Online Death Threats

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 15, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates after making a 50-yard touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling opened up Monday about receiving death threats online:

    In November, he told reporters he was attacked on social media after he fumbled the ball in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal by the Indianapolis Colts.

                

    The receiver said he "wasn't fearful" about the legitimacy of the threats, but he wanted to share his experience "to get people to understand that we're humans too":

    "Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences. So I guess that's one of those things with this profession that we're in, you've got to take it for what it is. Don't let it affect you. It doesn't affect me. People can say whatever they want. As long as people in this building and our family, they all care about me, that's what matters."

    The 26-year-old, a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of South Florida in 2018, collected 690 yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions in a career-best season for Green Bay. He appeared in all 16 games and started a career-high 12.

