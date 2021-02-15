WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Match Card Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is set for Sunday, so the stars of WWE Raw will hit the USA Network airwaves Monday looking to drum up excitement for a show that has seen its main events thrown together in short order.

We know Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the event's namesake bout and that the top contender to Roman Reigns' universal title will also be determined in the unforgiving confines of the steel structure.

Who will win those respective matches and the other contests already announced for the extravaganza?

Match Card and Predictions

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (Prediction: McIntyre)

No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber match: Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso (Prediction: Cesaro)

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Winner of the SmackDown Chamber match (Prediction: Reigns)

Raw Women's Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans (Prediction: Evans)

Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (Prediction: Lashley)



Missing Superstars

Despite a star-studded lineup, there are still Superstars conspicuous in their absences.

Sasha Banks is one of the marquee performers in WWE and the SmackDown women's champion. While she may be gearing up for a WrestleMania showdown with Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, she has unfinished business with Carmella and her sommelier, Reginald.

Do not be surprised to see a match featuring The Boss and her top contender added to the card Friday.

Intercontinental champion Big E has a budding rivalry with Apollo Crews. While there is no indication that match will take place, perhaps Big E will issue an open challenge, only for Crews to again rear his head in an attempt to get another shot at the title.

Over on Raw, there is a wealth of female talent without a match on the show, thanks in large part to WWE not booking a women's Chamber on the card. Tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana, Naomi and Charlotte Flair are all missing in action.

With that said, The Queen is likely to pop up during the Asuka-Lacey Evans contest because of her connections to both women in the title bout.

Cesaro Builds Momentum

On the surface, it would seem rather obvious that Kevin Owens will win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, receive an immediate championship opportunity against Reigns and somehow see his title aspirations go up in smoke. Again.

Not so fast.

Cesaro has been building momentum with every passing week, picking up big victories over Daniel Bryan. And Saturday on Talking Smack he delivered a promo that earned rave reviews across social media.

The Swiss Superman has long been one of the most extraordinarily talented workers in the business (and this writer's pick for the best wrestler in the world) so it is no surprise that the slightest hint of a push would generate excitement among fans.

Look for WWE to build on that feeling with a win inside the Elimination Chamber and a gutsy performance against Reigns, shaking off the effects of the gimmick match to come within seconds of winning the universal title before losing.

His push will continue well into the spring and resume after WWE books whatever it has in mind for Reigns at WrestleMania.

And few in the locker room have earned it more.