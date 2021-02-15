NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and MoreFebruary 15, 2021
NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and More
A lot of big names could be on the move this NFL offseason. And with about a month to go before free agency begins, there are sure to be plenty of rumors and buzz about where some of these top players could end up going for the 2021 season and potentially beyond.
The free-agency period will begin March 17, but teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents starting two days earlier. A talented pool of players got even better when the Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt on Friday.
There are also some big-name players who have been involved in trade rumors. So, it will be interesting to see which ones are dealt throughout the offseason.
Here's some of the latest offseason buzz from around the NFL.
Which Teams Will Pursue Watt in Free Agency?
It didn't take long for NFL teams to start expressing interest in Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Pro selection. On Friday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that "approximately a dozen" teams were showing interest in pursuing the 31-year-old defensive end.
Among that group of teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, per Werder. All four of those teams made the playoffs out of the AFC this past season, with the Steelers, Bills and Titans each winning their respective divisions. These teams would get even better with the potential addition of Watt.
It would be interesting if Watt ended up in Pittsburgh, as that's where his brother, T.J., currently plays. However, the Steelers are going to need to clear some cap space to pair the brothers together on the same defense, as they're projected to be $30.6 million over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap.
Watt spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Texans, and although he's played in eight career playoff games, Houston has never made it past the AFC Divisional Round. So it would make sense for Watt to want to go to a team that gives him a better chance to have success in the near future.
Despite being a decade into his career, Watt can still play at a high level. He collected 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown while starting all 16 games for the Texans this past season.
Could Eagles Consider Trading Ertz?
Will the Philadelphia Eagles trade quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason? That's been one of the hottest topics around the league early in the offseason, as the Eagles will need to decide whether they're going to stick with Wentz or turn to Jalen Hurts as their starter under center moving forward.
But Wentz isn't the only Philadelphia player who has been mentioned in trade rumors. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is also preparing to potentially part ways with the team this offseason.
"As the Carson Wentz trade saga continues, some people around the league also expect the Eagles to explore options with Zach Ertz, who is bracing for a change of scenery via release or trade, per source," Fowler tweeted. "Perhaps Philly could include him in a Wentz trade package to maximize value."
Ertz had a down 2020 season while missing some time because of injury. In 11 games, he was limited to 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown, all of which were career lows. And with Dallas Goedert likely to have a large role on the Eagles' offense moving forward, perhaps it could be beneficial for the 30-year-old Ertz to join a new team for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.
According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Indianapolis Colts are one team that has discussed acquiring Wentz along with additional players from Philadelphia. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is now the Colts' head coach.
Sherman Not Likely to Be Heading to Cleveland
After spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and the past three years with the San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman could be on the move to a new team this offseason. However, it doesn't appear the Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that could potentially sign the 32-year-old cornerback.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are "not expected to heavily pursue" Sherman this offseason. Cleveland has a pair of young cornerbacks to start in 2021 in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams (assuming he recovers from shoulder surgery), and maybe the team feels it has enough depth in the secondary already.
Sherman played a career-low five games in 2020, recording 18 tackles, one interception and one pass deflection. He went on injured reserve with a calf injury in Week 2, which led to him not returning to the field until Week 12.
However, Sherman isn't considering retirement yet, as he recently told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that his goal is to play two more seasons before it's time to "shut it down."
Because of Sherman's experience and veteran leadership, he'll likely find a team interested in signing him at some point this offseason. It just probably won't be the Browns who come calling.