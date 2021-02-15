NFL Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and More

0 of 3

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

A lot of big names could be on the move this NFL offseason. And with about a month to go before free agency begins, there are sure to be plenty of rumors and buzz about where some of these top players could end up going for the 2021 season and potentially beyond.

The free-agency period will begin March 17, but teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents starting two days earlier. A talented pool of players got even better when the Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt on Friday.

There are also some big-name players who have been involved in trade rumors. So, it will be interesting to see which ones are dealt throughout the offseason.

Here's some of the latest offseason buzz from around the NFL.