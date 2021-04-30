Robert Hainsey NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL

Paul Sancya/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 1/2"

WEIGHT: 306



POSITIVES

—Extremely efficient footwork, use of hands and understanding of how to manipulate leverage

—Firm, compact striker in pass protection with outstanding timing, placement and dexterity

—Shows excellent football IQ and processing to diagnose stunts, blitzes and line games

—Tremendous weight distribution and understanding of leverage to consistently sustain, control and steer his blocks

—Relentless finisher through the whistle who runs downfield to find and help up the ball-carrier

—Has the needed short-area quickness to reach and scoop shaded and gapped over defenders plus intersect backers on his climb

NEGATIVES

—Will get stood up and knocked back on some angle blocks against interior defensive linemen who win initial leverage into his frame

—Loses his contact point on rushers who can get to the corner, tilt and bend, exposing his lack of length

—Slow burn anchoring ability because of mediocre sand and posterior strength; releverages himself under the bull-rush well to strain through contact but gradually gets walked back on longer developing passes

2020 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—12 starts at right tackle

NOTES

—34 career starts

—Turns 24-years old in August

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl

—Played the 2020 season at 295 pounds and measured in with 32-inch arms at the Senior Bowl

—2020 Senior CLASS Award All-America First Team

—William V. Campbell semifinalist, given to the player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance

—Appeared in 13 games with one start on the 2017 Joe Moore Award winning offensive line

OVERALL

Hainsey is a multiple-year team captain with 34 career starts at right tackle who was recruited to Notre Dame by Harry Hiestand before starting for three years under current line coach Jeff Quinn. Hainsey is an undersized player with marginal length for tackle and below-average girth and sand who excels using pristine technique, fundamentals and efficiency.

He uses above-average short-area quickness and excellent weight distribution to snap out of his stance and play balanced with refined use of hands to strike, leverage and sustain blocks consistently as a run and pass blocker. His best fit is inside a zone run scheme at the center position (where he spent the bulk of his time at the Senior Bowl) with the versatility to play guard and tackle in a pinch.

Hainsey has performed in Mobile and at his pro day at 300-plus pounds, so it appears he is capable of maintaining the weight to help quell some of the concerns there, making him an early starter at the pivot with the skill set and makeup to carve out a long pro career.

GRADE: 7.6/10 (Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 82/300

POSITION RANK: IOL10

PRO COMPARISON: Nick Martin

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

