Tristen Hoge NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets OL

HEIGHT: 6'4 3/4"

WEIGHT: 306

POSITIVES

—Twitched up mover with the ability to generate considerable torque and rotational power

—Excels in zone concepts where he can fire out of his stance laterally to cover up DL on the first level on combo blocks, stay thick on half a man and create displacement on angle blocks

—Effectively uses his backside hand to slow down inside counters and stretch defenders on wide zone concepts

—Provides a thump on adjacent defenders when uncovered in pass protection

NEGATIVES

—Can get overwhelmed at the point by bigger DL because of a slender, lean frame without a lot of mass, sand or girth

—Unrefined use of angles and spatial awareness to intersect defenders in space, too often misjudges depth and timing of the contact point

—Hands get too wide at the point of attack, limiting his ability to generate quick, consistent leverage when needed

—Needs to learn how to re-leverage and reset his hands quicker and more consistently to stay centered on a block

—Can look lost in pass protection against simple two man games and blitzes, needs to decipher information more quickly pre- and post-snap

2020 STATISTICS

—Seven starts

NOTES

—25 career starts

—Started his college career at Notre Dame and appeared in six games before transferring in 2017

—Dealt with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19 in the fall, causing him to miss four games

—Named the Notre Dame offensive scout team player of the year in 2015

—47 game varsity starter in high school at center

—Ranked as the top center in the nation as a senior and was the first player from Idaho to be named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year twice

—Nephew of former Pittsburgh Steelers RB and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge

OVERALL

Hoge comes from a decorated background as a dominant center recruit out of the state of Idaho with one transfer before finally settling in at BYU in 2017. Hoge has a slender and extremely lean build with plenty of twitch and explosiveness in his body that results in some eye-catching displays of torque and power on the field.

He’s a capable zone run-blocker with the athletic ability to develop in pass protection, but he has an unrefined, frantic playing style that leads to being out of position and off schedule too often. Over time, and under capable coaching and refinement, there’s an outside shot Hoge can crack a lineup, but most likely he will need multiple years of seasoning before that’s a possibility.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 263/300

POSITION RANK: IOL30

PRO COMPARISON: Ross Reynolds

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn