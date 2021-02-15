NFL Veterans We'd Like to See 'Ring Chase' in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 7

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Owning a Super Bowl ring isn't a requirement for NFL greatness. Several Pro Football Hall of Famers haven't won championships, including Dan Marino, Deacon Jones and Barry Sanders. However, winning titles is the ultimate goal for most NFL players, which is probably why 43-year-old Tom Brady is still out there chasing rings.

Having a realistic shot at lifting the Lombardi Trophy can be a motivating factor for aging veterans in free agency, and that's something at which legendary running back Adrian Peterson recently hinted.

"That would definitely be something I'm interested in," Peterson told TMZ of playing with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "If they want me to be a part of it, I'll be a part of it for sure. Because I'm definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume."

With free agency right around the corner—it's slated to kick off March 17—now is a perfect time to examine Peterson and some other longtime NFL veterans we'd love to see sign with contenders this offseason.

We won't get too deep into specifics here as team needs and players' contractual desires could change dramatically in the coming weeks. We will, however, examine exactly why these pending free agents could potentially cap Hall of Fame resumes with Super Bowl rings in 2021.