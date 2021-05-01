    Tony Poljan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens TE

    Virginia's Tony Poljan scores a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
    Matt Gentry/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'6 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 251

         

    POSITIVES

    — Very good height with good size and length. True Y TE build.

    — Flashes good blocking ability due to adequate play strength.

    — Knows how to settle in zone and uses his length to win in contested-catch situations. Does some smart things where his QB background shows up.

         

    NEGATIVES

    — Average overall athlete. Lacks the ability to create anything with the ball in his hands. Catch-and-fall-forward type.

    — Struggles uncovering vs. man coverage. Lack of bend and foot quickness hinders his route-running ability.

    — Inconsistent on his ability to sustain in the run game. Ends up on the ground a lot.

    — Will be a 24-year-old rookie.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    10 G, 38 rec., 411 yards, 10.8 avg., 6 TD

         

    NOTES

    — Transferred to Virginia from Central Michigan in 2020.

    — Started college career as a QB.

         

    OVERALL

    Tony Poljan is a Y TE with good size and length. Poljan flashes the ability to be a strong blocker but will sometimes lack the balance, bend and body control to sustain in the run game. He is a converted QB, and his feel for the game will show up when he settles vs. zone coverage and is a friendly underneath target for QBs.

    Overall, Poljan projects to be a developmental backup TE due to his size and length. He plays with good toughness and still has room for growth in his blocking technique and route running due to a positional switch from QB during his college career, but he will be an older rookie and is likely maxed out athletically.

         

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 258/300

    POSITION RANK: TE12

    PRO COMPARISON: Phillip Supernaw

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

