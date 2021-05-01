Tony Poljan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens TE

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'6 3/4"

WEIGHT: 251

POSITIVES

— Very good height with good size and length. True Y TE build.

— Flashes good blocking ability due to adequate play strength.

— Knows how to settle in zone and uses his length to win in contested-catch situations. Does some smart things where his QB background shows up.

NEGATIVES

— Average overall athlete. Lacks the ability to create anything with the ball in his hands. Catch-and-fall-forward type.

— Struggles uncovering vs. man coverage. Lack of bend and foot quickness hinders his route-running ability.

— Inconsistent on his ability to sustain in the run game. Ends up on the ground a lot.

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie.

2020 STATISTICS

10 G, 38 rec., 411 yards, 10.8 avg., 6 TD

NOTES

— Transferred to Virginia from Central Michigan in 2020.

— Started college career as a QB.

OVERALL

Tony Poljan is a Y TE with good size and length. Poljan flashes the ability to be a strong blocker but will sometimes lack the balance, bend and body control to sustain in the run game. He is a converted QB, and his feel for the game will show up when he settles vs. zone coverage and is a friendly underneath target for QBs.

Overall, Poljan projects to be a developmental backup TE due to his size and length. He plays with good toughness and still has room for growth in his blocking technique and route running due to a positional switch from QB during his college career, but he will be an older rookie and is likely maxed out athletically.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 258/300

POSITION RANK: TE12

PRO COMPARISON: Phillip Supernaw

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice