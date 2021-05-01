Trill Williams NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints CB

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'0 3/8"

WEIGHT: 208

POSITIVES:

—Length and physicality.

—Block destruction, uses hands well to disengage.

—Willing tackler who throws body around.

—Very good speed in the open field.

—Shows awareness and vision in zone.

NEGATIVES:

—High pad level in backpedal. Can affect breaks and change of direction.

—Hips aren't as fluid as you may want.

—Struggles with lateral movement, can lose angles and miss tackles.

—Needs to get hands on or have space to open and run.

2020 STATISTICS:

23 TKL, 1 INT, 1 TD, 4 PBU

NOTES:

Opted out in November and had ankle surgery.

OVERALL:

Williams is a physical cornerback with very good length at 6’2. He has shown the ability to match his play speed with the 4.4 forty he ran at his pro day. He can struggle with his pad level and hip fluidity, which causes him to be slower out of his breaks. Williams shows good explosiveness and straight-line speed. As he runs well, he does a good job matching receivers' speed downfield and using his ball skills to play through the receiver. He uses his length well to match up against bigger receivers. His physicality and aggressive play style stand out, but his inconsistent tackling may be a concern. Williams has the skills to fit both man and zone schemes. He will have to continue to develop his skills while adding depth to a room.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 214/300

POSITION RANK: CB26

PRO COMPARISON: Johnthan Banks

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings